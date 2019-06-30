Todd William Thompson



Reno - It is with the greatest sorrow that I announce the death of Todd William Thompson. Taken too soon from us he passed away at home on Sunday morning 6/23/19 from advanced stage stomach cancer at the age of 57. Diagnosed with this terrible disease in December 2018, Todd fought with courage, determination and grace. Todd bravely faced the disease head on, forging through difficult, and often painful, tests and treatments. He had excellent care and initially responded to treatment. However, the cancer cheated midway in the fight, catching us all by surprise.



Todd (aka Sweetie, Dad, Daddy, Daddio) lived his life to the fullest. He was never too tired, too busy, or too distracted to fully engage with family and friends in any capacity possible. He put the kids first, securing their happiness, comfort and general well-being before his own. His kids never had hot lunch (unless they forgot the one he made for them) nor did his wife because he made one for her also. Todd could fix anything as witnessed by his very large circle of friends and family who relied on him so much. Helping and doing for others was his greatest joy. Friends and family can look around their homes and likely see something Todd repaired, assembled or made for them. Todd took care of everyone and willingly shared his skills, his tools and his time for anyone in need with joy, jokes and laughter. Todd made everything fun. Laughing to crying came so easily for him. He possessed an endless and contagious sense of humor. Naturally quick-witted, he could fire back humor or insults (whichever was appropriate) within seconds.



Todd remained well-read in World news and current events. He loved a good debate that challenged the intellect and also the heart. Todd always took the highroad ethically and set this example for his kids. He never spoke ill of anyone and would forgive and forget 20 times over without being asked. With a determined mind and disciplined work ethic, Todd could do anything he set his mind to doing. If he didn't know how, he researched it. His dream was to open a brewery. Late in his illness, not feeling even 50%, he brewed some of his favorite original beer, entered a local beer tasting contest and took second amongst many entries.



There aren't enough pages to describe Todd fully and there aren't enough words to express the love everyone had for Todd. Everyone who knows Todd witnessed his loving and giving heart. He loved his children unconditionally and more than life itself. He was so proud of each and every one of them. He made sure his children all knew how he felt about them and never shied from fully showing his emotions. As testimony to his immense love for his family, his greatest worry in his last days and weeks was that he could no longer take care of his wife and children. His relationship with his kids and wife woven with God's Grace is priceless and enviable. Todd accepted God's Grace 100% as was demonstrated by his endless generosity and constant pursuit to be the best version of himself. Maybe this is why he was taken too soon from us. With no more pain and suffering, he is now enjoying Heaven to the fullest, as I am sure Heaven is enjoying him. We, his family and friends, know he will watch over us, protect us, and be in our hearts forever. Todd is survived by his four amazing children: Tyler, 28, Travis, 26, Carly, 16 and Baleigh,10, four older siblings and his beloved wife, Jenny Van Duyne. His death leaves an empty space that can never be filled.



The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Todd's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 30, 2019