Tom Marshall
Reno - Tom Marshall, 65, passed away on June 30, 2020 in Reno, Nevada with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and was raised in the small town of Douglas, Arizona by his parents Richard and Betty Marshall. He was the second oldest of four boys Steve (Linda), Curtis (Kay) and Rich (Jerry). He is survived by his loving wife Diana of 38 years, adoring daughters Jenna (Steve), Caitlyn, Alissa, beloved grand-daughter Nora, mother Betty, and mother-in-law Isabel. He is preceded in death by his father Richard, father-in-law Alfred, and brother-in-law Alfred.
Tom was part of the marching band, golf and basketball teams at Douglas High School, and had a strong academic and work ethic. He attended Cochise Community College and went on to obtain his Undergraduate and Master's degrees from the University of Arizona, and later received his Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation. Tom began his career with the State of Oregon's Risk Management Division, and then went on to spend 27 years as the Washoe County School District's first Risk Manager in Northern Nevada. In that role, Tom managed all of the District's insurance and wellness programs. He was a founding member and past president of the Nevada Health Partners and was also the president of the Nevada Public Risk Management Association. After retiring from the District in 2012, Tom joined LP Insurance Services where he continued to assist governmental entities throughout Nevada.
Tom was a devoted husband, dad and papa. He cherished taking family trips, dinner and wine with loved ones, and sharing memorable stories that captivated all. He was a confidant and mentor to his daughters, son-in-law, godsons, nephews, nieces, and friends. Tom greatly appreciated the outdoors and was regularly golfing, hiking, running, fishing, and gardening. He will be missed dearly, and will forever be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, fbnn.org/give-now/
. The family is planning a virtual mass and memorial, if you're interested in attending please email tom.marshall@lpins.net with your name before July 14th.