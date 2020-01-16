|
|
Toni Alberta Bevilacqua
Toni Alberta Bevilacqua, loving mother, grandmother and friend passed away on December 31, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by her children: Jim Meyers, Judi (Soren) Stevinson, Roma Meyers, Mandi (Troy) Stoddard, Gemma (Steve) Seideman, and daughter-in-law Paula (Christian) Meyers who was a fifth daughter to her. Toni is also survived by her sister Ginger (Craig) Paulsen, nephew Eric (Allison) Paulsen, 20 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and numerous family and friends in Idaho, Nevada and Europe.
Born in Reno Nevada to Aldo and Katherine (Duffy) Bevilacqua on July 17, 1947, Toni attended elementary and middle school in Reno, NV, then High School in Challis, ID where her parents relocated in 1963. She graduated from Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, NV and worked at St Thomas Aquinas school for ESL students and as a Crime Reporter for the Sparks Tribune. Toni returned to Idaho and entered the home healthcare field where she provided loving, compassionate care to her patients. In 2016 she returned to Challis to be closer to longtime friends and family and had recently begun working as a Para-Professional at Challis Elementary and Junior-Senior High School. Toni loved all of her students and saw the amazing potential and gifts in every one of them.
Toni was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and especially loved her role as Nonna to her grandchildren. She was a pet lover and had at least one dog at all times (usually a rescue). She had a unique talent for seeing people's potential & reminding them of their best qualities. She loved unconditionally and somehow made everyone she loved feel they were her very favorite. She believed in second chances and when those she loved were at their worst, convinced them of their worth, talents, and forced them to believe that better times were ahead. She had a vivacious personality and, much like her father Aldo, never met a stranger, making friends everywhere she went.
With a rich family history, Toni was the family historian who knew how everyone was related and had extensive details on the lives of family members going back multiple generations. She was even in the process of writing a children's book about an Italian family member from generations ago. She maintained the traditional Italian cooking style handed down to her by her Genovesan grandmother, Gemma Bevilacqua, & loved to share food & wine with family & friends.
A talented writer and artist, Toni's love for experiencing other cultures, their people, cuisines and languages, inspired her art and writing. Her recent travels spanned England & central Europe, where she visited the Louvre, spent time in the French countryside, traipsed through castles, learned about wine from a French sommelier, created the perfect cappuccino, and spent a little too much time traveling Paris with a handsome young Frenchman in his classic Mercedes. She was an adventurer through and through.
Toni was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which she appreciated for their kindness and support during the trials of life. She was preceded in death by her father Aldo, mother Kay, and niece Sabrina Paulsen and will be deeply missed and held onto in the hearts of her family and friends.
Celebrations of Life will be held Memorial Day Weekend in Challis, ID and at a later date in Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020