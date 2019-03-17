Resources
Tony passed away peacefully in Orange County, CA on February 28, 2019. He is preceded in his passing by his wonderful parents, Tony, Sr. and Irene and one sister. His remaining siblings, daughters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and many, many friends who had the pleasure of knowing him, will miss him, but he will not be forgotten. Tony worked in the construction business for many years in the Reno area. God Bless the Honkey Tonk Man!
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
