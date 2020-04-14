Services
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
Tracy Hauman Clark


1956 - 2020
Tracy Hauman Clark Obituary
Tracy Hauman Clark

Born on October 8, 1956 in Ogden, Utah.

Received into the arms of Jesus on April 2, 2020.

Tracy was a beloved member of the Reno community for over 30 years. He and his wife have maintained a cattle ranch north of Reno since the mid 1990's. Their 3 sons were raised to respect God, their country and family. Tracy was a Boy Scout Leader, a Deacon in the church, a mentor to all he encountered and a gentleman. He never missed an opportunity to help and encourage others. Tracy was a man of his word with a gentle spirit and strong character.

As Tracy joins his oldest son Benjamin in heaven, he is survived by his cherished wife of 42 years, Ellen Clark; and their sons, Nick and Danny. He is also survived by his sister, Pamela Currier of Grand Junction, CO, and his 6 grandchildren; Harlee, Charlotte, Hayden, Luke, Levi, and Benjamin.

A private family burial will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to:

The Benjamin Clark Foundation

5245 Vista Blvd STE F-3

Sparks, NV 89436

Benjaminclarkfoundation.com

The family of Tracy H. Clark graciously wishes to thank everyone who has expressed condolences and support.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020
