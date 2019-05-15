Services
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
935 Mercedes Dr.
Sparks, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
935 Mercedes Dr.
Sparks, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trenton Goodsell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trenton Wells Goodsell


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Trenton Wells Goodsell Obituary
Trenton Wells Goodsell

Sparks - Trenton Wells Goodsell, 36, passed away at 8:00 am Thursday, May 9,2019 due to complications from Muscular Dystrophy.

Trenton was born May 16,1982 in Salt Lake City, Utah and lived in Sparks, NV from 1991 through 2019. Graduated from Reed High School in 2002, he also attended TMCC. Trent and his brother BJ became video game streamers together around 2015, naming their channel GrimBrosGaming. This became a great way for him to meet people from different parts of the world.

He was a light and a strength not only to his family but all who had the pleasure to know him. He will be deeply missed. Trent fought his disease valiantly and with courage, and will forever be our hero.

Survived by parents Gary and Kim Goodsell, sister Tara Merrill, brother BJ Goodsell. Nephew Brynton Merrill, Grandmother Frieda Wells, Aunt Jeanie Minuth, Aunt Cher and Uncle Bruce Owens. Cousin Ty Burrell. Nephew Doug Merrill and Niece Melissa Merrill.

Services will be held at Noon, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 935 Mercedes Dr. Sparks, NV 89436. A viewing will be held prior to services at 11:00 am. Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks was entrusted with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Trenton may be made to , , or Save the Whales.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.