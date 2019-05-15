|
Trenton Wells Goodsell
Sparks - Trenton Wells Goodsell, 36, passed away at 8:00 am Thursday, May 9,2019 due to complications from Muscular Dystrophy.
Trenton was born May 16,1982 in Salt Lake City, Utah and lived in Sparks, NV from 1991 through 2019. Graduated from Reed High School in 2002, he also attended TMCC. Trent and his brother BJ became video game streamers together around 2015, naming their channel GrimBrosGaming. This became a great way for him to meet people from different parts of the world.
He was a light and a strength not only to his family but all who had the pleasure to know him. He will be deeply missed. Trent fought his disease valiantly and with courage, and will forever be our hero.
Survived by parents Gary and Kim Goodsell, sister Tara Merrill, brother BJ Goodsell. Nephew Brynton Merrill, Grandmother Frieda Wells, Aunt Jeanie Minuth, Aunt Cher and Uncle Bruce Owens. Cousin Ty Burrell. Nephew Doug Merrill and Niece Melissa Merrill.
Services will be held at Noon, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 935 Mercedes Dr. Sparks, NV 89436. A viewing will be held prior to services at 11:00 am. Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks was entrusted with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Trenton may be made to , , or Save the Whales.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 15, 2019