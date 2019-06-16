|
|
Tyler Preston Ewald
Reno - Tyler Preston Ewald, 32, of Reno, NV, passed away on Monday afternoon June 10th in his home town.
Tyler's "Celebration of Life" will be held this Thursday June 20th, promptly at 3:00 pm, at The Grove at South Creek, located at 95 Foothill Road, Reno, Nevada. Family and friends are welcome to come by anytime between 2:00-6:00 pm to pay their respects.
Tyler was born in Reno to John & Peggy Ewald on November 20, 1986. He was also the older brother to Chris and McKenna. He graduated from Galena High School, and received a BA in Communications from the University of Nevada, Reno. Tyler worked with the Silver State "Hot Shots" department of Bureau of Land Management battling wildfires from California to Alaska. In his rookie year, he was given the prestigious "Hot Shot of the Year Award" by his peers acknowledging his bravery, and intangible work ethic. He then completed his paramedic training at REMSA, and joined the Carson City Fire Department. Most recently, Tyler served as a member of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, as a fire fighter paramedic. Tyler was a respected member of his department and community, and will be sadly missed by all.
When not serving the community Tyler enjoyed the outdoors and could be found in the mountains, on the water or in the desert. He had a fearless attitude which drove him to seek new adventures and challenged himself to push the limit. Whether jumping from a plane, racing off road vehicles, riding his mountain bike, on the water wakeboarding, snowboarding in the back country, jumping off cliffs, Tyler did more in his 32 years than most people do in a lifetime.
Tyler was a kind gentle man who had a passion for life, a heart full of endless love and generosity. Tyler was always willing and available to assist anyone.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that you provide a donation to one of the charities that Tyler passionately supported.
St. Baldrick's: Supports research and services to find a cure and support those with childhood cancer. https://www.stbaldricks.org/
Wildland Firefighter Foundation: Recognized as the organization that provides immediate financial and crisis assistance to families of fallen and injured wildland firefighters. https://wffoundation.org/
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Tyler's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 16 to June 19, 2019