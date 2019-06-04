|
Tyson Gregory Johnson
Wasilla, AK - Tyson Gregory Johnson, 2-6-1980-5-17-2019, Wasilla, Alaska, passed away suddenly of natural causes while hiking with close companions. He was a man of tremendous humor, compassion, and energy who lived his life with gusto. Tyson's core strength came from love and devotion to his family. He was awed, respectful and appreciative of nature's wonders and found a spiritual connection there. His outgoing personality and keen willingness to learn and work formed a natural platform for creating lasting friendships. He never knew a stranger.
Tyson is survived by his wife Jenny and son Colby, his parents Doug (Kim) Johnson, Wasilla, sister Tara (Paul) Goodfellow, brother Trenton (Sara) Johnson, in-laws Tom (Bonnie) Gallagher, Heather (Tobin) Smith and ten nieces and nephews who adored him, all of Reno, Nevada.
The family wants to express their sincere gratitude to the Boutet Company, H5 Construction and the entire Hacker family, Dave Ragsdale, Nolan Kniss and family, Trooper Jason Crocket and all who have reached out in support and sympathy. An account to support his widow and son has been established at Northrim Bank in Wasilla, AK under the name "Tyson Johnson Donation Account." A celebration of life will be held in Reno, Nevada on June 23, from 2:00pm-6:00pm at the California Building, Idlewild Park.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 4, 2019