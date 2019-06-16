|
Val Bentley Thornton
Sparks - Master Sergeant Val B Thornton, retired, of Sparks, NV, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Val was born February 14, 1932 in Parowan, Utah. Val was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eva, daughter Vallery, and his beloved wife Rosemary. Val is survived by his daughter Dawn Eliades (Steve), son Shawn Thornton (Deanna), grandchildren Brendan (Katie) Thornton, Tristan Thornton and sister Marcia O'Brien.
Val proudly served 26 years in the United States Air Force. After military retirement, he then pursued a second career with the United States Postal Service, where he worked for over 20 years. His military service took him to many parts of the world including Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Utah, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Florida and finally Sparks, NV, where he has lived for the last 51 years.
Val loved to golf and bowl, especially with his family. Val was an avid Oakland Raiders football fan, and he loved to watch old John Wayne and Bing Crosby movies. Val was truly happy spending time and sharing stories with his family. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be missed. A private family memorial in Parowan, Utah will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nevada Humane Society in Val's name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 16, 2019