Valda Esatti (Dolly) Craperi
Valda (Dolly) Esatti Craperi

Reno - Feb. 2, 1930 - June 8, 2020

Dolly passed away peacefully in her home of 60 years on what would have been her 73rd wedding anniversary surrounded by her two children.

Dolly was born in nearby Floriston, Ca. On the day of her birth, Virgil Craperi picked her up and announced that he was going to marry her someday. Thus began a 90 year love affair with Virgil as she grew up, married and raised a family and was with him when he passed away at 90 years old. Her parents, Henry and Daria Esatti immigrated from northern Italy and made their home in Reno. She was preceded in her death by her sisters, Vivian Avansino, Frida Cartinella, and stepsister, Roberta Stovak. Dolly is survived by her son, Skip (Sarah) and daughter, Christine Bayer (Bob), her grandsons, Jason (Katie ) and Justin (Ashley), her great-grandsons, Max and Oliver, great-granddaughter Lennon, and an extended family of cousins nieces and nephews in the Avansino and Cartinella family tree.

As a result of the current state restrictions regarding the Covid-19 virus, a celebration of life is not possible. Instead, a small service will be held for the family in the near future. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
