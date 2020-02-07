|
Valdo Michael Renucci
Sparks - Valdo Renucci passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2020 at the age of 98.
He was born to Paolo & Erina Renucci at their home in Sparks, Nevada on September 25, 1921. The attending doctor stayed with the family for three days while waiting for Valdo to be born. Valdo attended the original Robert Mitchell Elementary School and graduated from Sparks High School. He worked for First National Bank (now Wells Fargo) until World War II erupted, when he was drafted into the Army in August of 1942. After basic training he did shore patrol in Southern California until he was shipped to England. Soon after D-Day he crossed the English Channel onto Omaha Beach and joined the 79th Infantry Division. Valdo was in four major campaigns including the Battle of the Bulge. He was among the first troops to enter Berlin, and served in a security detail after the allied victory in Europe. In November of 1945 he was discharged and arrived home by Thanksgiving. He returned to the bank, retiring as Vice President, Comptroller's Department, after 46 years.
Valdo married Jean (Angelina) Costa of Winnemucca on June 15, 1947. They were married 72 years until Jean's death in October, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Valdine Renucci and Irene Connors (husband Randy), grandchildren, Cristi Cooper-Chadwick and Zachary Cooper-Chadwick (wife Alexa), great-grandchildren, Paige and Joey Oberholtzer, sister-in-law, Marie Nannini and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.
Valdo served on the Sparks City Council from 1975-1982. He actively participated in the Sparks Sons of Italy, Italian Catholic Federation and was a founding member of the Sparks Elks Lodge. Valdo was a dedicated member of many veterans' organizations including the , the 40 and 8 and the American Legion (75 years). He participated in many community activities and took great pleasure in helping others. He was appointed to the Community Service Agency board and attended meetings until his passing. Valdo served faithfully as Usher at the Immaculate Conception Church greeting people and making them feel welcome for over 60 years.
Valdo loved his family, supporting and encouraging them in all their endeavors. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved animals especially the family cats. Valdo was a generous and loyal man an example of faithfulness and kindness.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, especially Neth, Kelly and Henry for their compassion and care shown to our dad and mom.
A Mass for Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, McCarran Blvd & Pyramid Wy in Sparks. A reception will follow the Mass at the church hall.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020