Valentin Lugo, Sr.
Valentin Lugo, Sr. passed away on January 12th, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born on September 1st, 1947 to Fermin and Trinidad Lugo in San Benito, TX.
He was a proud Army Veteran. He volunteered for The Vietnam War in 1965 at 18 years old. He lived in San Benito, TX, Vale, OR, and Winnemucca, NV before settling in Reno, NV where he resided from 1999 - 2020.
He loved his family and friends immensely and would do anything for them. The love he carried for his family was unconditional. Many describe him as courageous, honest, generous, protective, a great storyteller, trustworthy, understanding and loyal.
He was a devoted musician whose love for music radiated with every strum of his guitar. He was a singer and guitarist throughout his entire life.
He is preceded in death by his beloved Parents. His brothers, Fermin Jr, Jose, Reynaldo, Francisco, Rumi and sister Enerstina. He is survived by his wife, Josefina Lugo, sister Erlinda, sons, daughter, uncle, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020