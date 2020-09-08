1/1
Valerie Mastelotto
Valerie Lynne (Brown) Mastelotto, 63, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with a long-term illness. Born in Reno, Nevada, on July 5, 1957, to Thomas and Lila Brown, Valerie was a fourth-generation Nevadan who graduated from Carson City High School in 1975. She studied secondary education and history at the University of Nevada, Reno, where she served as president of Gamma Phi Beta sorority (class of 1979) for two years.

After completing her student teaching at Edward C. Reed High School in Sparks, Nevada, Valerie pursued a career there for the next 34 years. She chaired the business department for many years, teaching a variety of business and career skills classes and managing the school's computer network. Valerie married Sparks native Rocky Mastelotto, now co-owner of Reno's Ponderosa Meat Company, on July 25, 1981. The couple had two children, Jennifer and Ryan, and were married 39 years.

Always smiling and laughing, Valerie is fondly remembered for her good humor even in challenging situations. She enjoyed scrapbooking, cross stitch, crafting, camping, and traveling with family. For many years, she was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sparks.

Valerie was an anchor to her extended family and a devoted parent, who applied a cheerful, common-sense approach to life's challenges. She lived that philosophy throughout her illness, as she fought so bravely and never complained. Valerie is loved dearly by family and friends and will always be cherished.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Rocky; her children Jennifer and Ryan, both of Reno; parents Thomas and Lila Brown, Carson City; brother Dale (Susan) Brown and nephews Nathaniel and Nicholas, Carson City; aunt Joyce Smith, Carson City; brother-in-law Bobby (Holly) Mastelotto, Reno; sister-in-law Paula Mastelotto, Reno; and brother-in-law Vernon (Sally) Mastelotto, of Southern California.

Arrangements will be handled by Walton's Funeral Home. A family graveside service will take place at Lone Mountain Cemetery in Carson City, Nevada. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to your local blood bank or make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Valerie.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
