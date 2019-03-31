|
|
Valerie Yates
Reno - Valerie Yates passed on to be with Jesus, October 1, 2018, surrounded throughout the day by loved ones. Born in Wales, United Kingdom to John and Kathleen, she emigrated to the U.S. with her first husband and two eldest sons, Mark and Stuart. The couple added two more children, son Scott and daughter Rosanne, but later divorced. She remarried and had daughters Valerie and Petra. Valerie was a devout Christian, mother, grandmother(known as Nanny to many), housewife, teacher, tutor, encourager and friend. She left a legacy of love and generosity with all she encountered.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents and brother Teddy. Survived by her brother Eugene (Diane), children: Mark (Debbie) Carey, Stuart Carey, Scott (Susan) Carey, Rosanne (Michael) Nevarez, Valerie (Tony) Gildone, and Petra(Todd)Farquhar, 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 5 loved-as-her-own grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and her best friend of over 50 years, Sue Faretto.
A Celebration of Life will be held April 6th at 1 pm at Faith Alive Christian Center, 120 Hubbard Way, Reno. If you would like to honor her memory with a donation, please consider giving to Faith Alive Christian Center. PO Box 20038 Reno, NV 89515 faccstore.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019