Velda Jennifer Lowery
February 3, 1962 - April 14, 2020
Velda "Jenny" Lowery, age 58, died peacefully April 14, 2020 at Renown Medical Center with caring nurses by her side holding her hand. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, cousin, and friend. She had a very large, loving, and close family. She was loved by all. She was proceeded in death by her parents Viola and Nober Zuniga, Grandparents Tommy and Minnie Smith, and two brothers Norvall and Nelson Zuniga.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Dunn of Sparks, NV. Four grandchildren who she adored, Maya, Kobe, Camron, and Ian Dunn. She is also survived by eight sisters; Mildred Pikyavit and Nola Zuniga of Utah; Eunice Ohte of Moapa, NV; Velma Melendez of Reno, NV; Virginia Howard of Owyhee, NV; Vicki Moore, Verna Melendez, and Patti Bennett of Sparks, NV and three brothers Nathaniel Hunkup of Sparks, NV; Norman Zuniga of Reno, NV and Nolan Zuniga of Cedar City, UT. As well numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Born February 3, 1962 in Ely, NV to Viola and Nober Zuniga. She was a lifelong resident of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony in Reno, NV. She attended Orvis Ring Elementary School, Vaughn Middle School, and graduated from Carson High School. She later married Darrell Lowery and had one child, Elizabeth Lowery Dunn.
Velda bravely fought a valiant fight with Kidney Disease starting as a teen. She would go on to have several transplants and was no stranger to the hospital. Through it all she remained ever so kind, fun loving, and full of life. Velda worked for many years for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Tribal Smoke Shop in Reno where she met so many people with whom she would forge lifelong friendships with. She loved to travel. She was an avid cruiser and had been to many beautiful places. She enjoyed music and concerts. She was also involved in Scrapbooking and had made many great friends traveling to Scrapbook Conventions. Her passion was her family and her traditions.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who were a big part of her life over the years, namely Renown Dialysis Center and Sierra Nevada Nephrology. You gave us many years with her, thus allowing her to see her child and even grandchildren grow, and never gave up hope. We would also like to thank the many doctors and nurses who stayed by her side until the end as we couldn't be with her. We are forever grateful to you all.
A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date in order to allow the community to say their goodbyes as she would have wanted. Per her wishes, we will spread her ashes off the coast of Hawaii.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020