Vera Ellen Waechter
Reno - Vera Ellen (Chase) Waechter, age 79, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends in Reno, NV on June 10, 2019.
Vera was born on a farm in Graham County, Kansas on December 9, 1939 to Edward and Mary (Bell) Chase. She was the 3rd child and only girl among 4 brothers: Doyle, Glenn, Lloyd and Lee. She attended grade school in Penokee, then high school in Morland where she graduated in 1956. She went to college at Fort Hays State University in Kansas with a dual major in Nursing and General Science and graduated in 1960.
She moved to California in 1961 to work at Stanford University Medical Center. She started as a floor nurse in ob/gyn and after a year became supervisor. She was then promoted to Director of Nursing for the clinics and held that position for 25 years.
She met her husband, Parker, in 1962 and they were married in 1963 in Mountain View, California. They had one child, Parker II (Barry), in 1966.
She and her husband retired to Galena Forest in Reno, NV in 1999. They made MANY great friends and participated in lots of activities and organizations. She loved golfing, quilting, gardening (recently particularly Bonsai) and traveling with her husband and friends. She was president of the Ladies Golf Club at ArrowCreek for two years, Social Chairman of Montreux Ladies Golf two years, and a member of the board for their home owners association. She served as a volunteer in SAFE (Special Advocate for Elders) for 2 years.
Vera's ever-present strength and sense of humor served her and those around her well until the very last.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Glenn and Doyle Chase.
She is survived by her husband Parker, son Barry and his wife M'Lissa, granddaughter Allison, brothers Lloyd and Lee Chase, cousin Alfred, and dog Patches.
Per Vera's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Vera's name to the via https://donate3.cancer.org.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 23, 2019