Verlita Conner
Verlita Conner

Reno - Verlita Conner, 89, of Reno, NV, passed away on October 24, 2020. She was born October 30, 1930 to Tom and Evelyn Johnson in Greeley, CO. Verlita graduated from Reno High School in 1948 and received her B.A. and M.A. degrees in education from the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). She married William Behncke in 1959 and later Arland Conner in 1967. Verlita is survived by her brother, Duane Johnson and her nephew, Dr. Michael Johnson.

Verlita worked for the Washoe County School District for 34 years as a teacher and administrator and trained hundreds of student teachers at UNR. She received the WCTA award for distinguished performance in the field of education in 1983. She was well known for teaching Kindergarten and reading to generations of Nevadans.

Verlita was an avid golfer and member of the Reno Women's Golf Club, an active member of the Reno Little Theatre, and an accomplished pianist and musical director. She also loved to play bridge and spend time with her dear friends and enjoyed traveling the world, gardening, cross-country skiing, and cuddling with her dog Muffy. Verlita touched the lives of so many and she will be dearly missed!

Services will be private. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Nevada Humane Society, Reno, NV.



Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
