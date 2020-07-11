Vernette (Stratton) Stodtmesiter
Reno - Vernnette Stodtmeister, 96, slipped away peacefully
July 7,2020 at her home in Reno. Our Mom was born October 12, 1923, on a farm in Humbolt, South Dakota, to Lester and Bertha Stratton, strong English & German stock, both deceased. Our Mom was the middle child between older brother Arvin "Coogie" Stratton and younger sister Lois Ostraat - now all 3 are deceased. She is survived by her 4 children, Rhonda Shoolroy (Jerry Sawyer), Greg Stodtmeister, Kurt Stodtmeister (Kandy Hill) and Rod Stodtmeister (Gay), 18 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.
Our Mom proudly served during WWII as an Army Nurse. She trained as a nurse at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and then went to Fort Collins A & M to complete her education as a surgical nurse. This is where she met Dad (Ed Stodtmeister), a senior veterinary student. Mom and Dad shared 54 years of marriage until Dad's death September 29, 2005. Mom shared Dad's love of hunting and was a topnotch trap and skeet shooter. She loved to waterski and would ski all the way across Pyramid Lake on a single ski well into her 70s. After years of missing out on sliding across the water, she took up paddle boarding in her late 80s. Our Mom made the most delicious pies! She made tablecloths for every holiday and season to adorn her big oak kitchen table and she crocheted cotton dishcloths in every color imaginable as favorite gifts for family and friends. Mom loved to decorate for Christmas outside and inside and yearly had 6 or 7 Christmas trees decorated with Hallmark ornaments that she had collected for years. She would set up many different lighted villages all over the house. And you should see her Longaberger basket collection!!!
Our whole family would like to thank Mom's 4 caregivers, Noreen, June, Anne, & Gloria who helped to make it possible for Mom to stay in her home and make her wish come true to die in her home. Circle of Life Hospice provided such kind and caring professionals to help us take care of Mom - Nurse Nancy, Dr. Magboo, CNA Raina and so many others. A huge THANK YOU to all of you!!!!
Our Mom will be laid to rest next to our Dad at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada 10 AM Tuesday July 21, 2020 and because of the Covid-19 virus only her 4 children will attend. A Celebration of Life/Family Reunion is planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, our family requests that donations be made to the Veteran's Guest House, Inc., 880 Locust St., Reno, NV 89502.
Our Mom's sweet smile and "I Love You" while holding our hands will be so missed!!! We Love You Mom!!!! If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com