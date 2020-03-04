|
Vernon Eaton
June 6, 1929 - January 2, 2020
The younger of two boys, Vernon was born to Robert Burton Eaton and Della Dismukes Eaton on June 6, 1929 on the Ben Mayo Plantation near Tarboro North Carolina. Vern and his brother Lloyd never knew their mother. Vern's father worked as a handyman for the well-to-do folks of Denver, Colorado but a car accident in 1933 left Vern's father permanently disabled. In 1934, Vern (5), his brother Lloyd (7) and their father hitchhiked to Oregon and on the way Vern did a little Vaudeville act to help pay expenses. That was the first of many, many jobs Vern had during his life. He said he counted up as many as 86 jobs in his long life. In 1936 during the Great Depression Vern, Lloyd and their father hitchhiked from Lowell, Oregon to Madison County in Northwest Arkansas where they found a very beautiful remote place to live in the Ozarks. There, Vern attended school at Muddy Gap, Chinquapin and Spoke Plant where Vern graduated from the 7th grade. In 1943, at 14 years old, Vern left home to work in Kansas. He worked on the Ed Beatie farm near Anson and worked on building a huge grain elevator in Syracuse. At 16 (during World War II) he owned a truck for the wheat harvest and worked in the broomcorn fields near and around Syracuse, Kansas and Campo, Colorado. Vern picked corn in Nebraska, and was pin setter in a bowling alley in Denver, Colorado where he joined the army and drove a truck. He worked: at Boeing in Seattle, Picked apples in Okanogan, worked on a ranch in eastern Washington and at the old Tower Theater in Reno. He also built retainer wall in the Feather River Canyon for Western Pacific Railroad before he went to Alaska and worked construction in the Aleutian Islands on Adak and Shemya.
While driving a taxi in Anchorage, Alaska in 1952 Vern met is lovely wife-to-be, Winnifred Nottom. Winnie grew up on a dairy farm near Turtle Lake, Wisconsin and had just came over the icy Alaska highway from Los Angeles. Vern and Winnie were married on February 14, 1953. Vern then worked as a longshoreman in Seward, on construction out of Fairbanks, all over northern Alaska and on the DEW line in the Arctic. After taking home study courses in electronics, Vern worked for the Alaska Communications System and for NASA during the "Space Race" program. Vern was tracking satellites when John Glenn did his exciting three orbits around the earth in 1962. Vern learned to fly while in Alaska and worked for Wein Alaska Airlines as an avionics technician.
Vern and Winnie moved to Reno in 1964 where Vern acquired a commercial pilot's license and worked in the avionics department for Morrison Knudsen in Boise before opening his own avionics shop in Reno. In 1966 Vern was part of building and servicing the first electronic slot and Keno machines in Nevada for Raven Electronics. In 1970 he worked in Clear, Arkansas at a site that could detect missiles launched from anywhere in Russia. In 1971 Vern worked as a ship navigator locating under-sea oil deposits, and then for Bill Lear at Lear Avia. He then worked for Lynch Communication, building solid state telephone switching systems and then for Harrah's Casino as an electronic gambling machine tech. From 1979 Vern worked for KCRL channel 4 TV as a Television Broadcast Engineer until retiring in 1993.
Vern enjoyed his retirement years by growing unusual plants in his backyard, making pictures in his darkroom and writing a column called "Remembering the Ozarks" for a newspaper. Vern became a serious student of the guitar and he volunteered to entertain at various functions. Vern was preceded in death by his beloved Winnie in 2015 and has no survivors. He will be buried in Vern and Winnie's gravesite near Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. No services are planned. Vern wants everybody to know he enjoyed his life and he was grateful to our creator for every minute of it.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020