Vernon Eli Barnes
Reno - Vernon Eli Barnes, 70, of Reno, Nevada, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born in Laramie, Wyoming on June 5, 1949 to Darreld Barnes and Lillian Wallwork Barnes.
Vernon lived a full life, beginning in his youth as the eldest of three growing up on a ranch in rural Wyoming. He developed his passions for nature early on and became accomplished in all things outdoors, including hiking, camping, rock and mountain climbing, snow sports, scuba diving and many other activities. He passed down the same interests to his family members and friends.
Vernon was accomplished in his career as well. He obtained Bachelors' of Science degrees in Medical Technology and Nursing at the University of Nevada, Reno. He went on to advance his education by completing the Nurse Practitioner Program in1982 and then his Masters' Degree in Heathcare Administration in 1991, both from the University of Colorado. His motivation for advancing healthcare and leadership made him a valuable assest to his employers and community. He was employed by Washoe Medical Center which later became Renown Regional Medical Center for over 20 years, first as the Laboratory Manager and later as the Administrative Director. He continued as the Laboratory Director for Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, California for ten years following his tenure at Renown.
Vernon is preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Emily Block Barnes, twin daughters Lindsay Barnes and Heather (Joshua) Vargas, son Matthew Barnes, brother Roger (Maureen) Barnes, sister Jeanine Barnes, as well as many other family members and friends. They continue to carry on his love of the mountains and outdoors.
The family has chosen to have a memorial bench placed along the Donner Lake Rim Trail in Vernon's memory. Located in Truckee, California, Vernon contributed to building a section of this trail with his son Matthew and Boy Scout Troop 15. He loved to hike this beautiful area.
If desired, contributions can be made to the Truckee Donner Land Trust at https://secure.donationpay.org/tdlandtrust or send check direct to Truckee Donner Land Trust , P.O. Box 8816, Truckee, CA 96162. Please write or type "Vernon Barnes" in the space labeled "specific project" online or in the memo section of the check. Donations are tax deductible and appreciated.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019