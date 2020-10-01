Victor LiebermanReno - Victor Lieberman was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Isabella and Manuel Lieberman on May 14, 1949. He spent his youth in Pennsylvania.After graduating high school, Victor joined the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. Once Victor finished active duty he went to college at Kansas State and Wichita State earning a master's degree in guidance and counseling.Victor got a job with the Veterans Administration, where he worked his way up the ranks. When he retired, he was the Chief of the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and Counseling for the state of Nevada.Once he retired, he was an avid golfer, playing many of the local courses. He loved getting out of the house on excursions, traveling and attending many of the local events. Victor loved watching football and he cheered his favorite teams: Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks.Victor is survived by Eloise his loving wife of 41 years, and daughters Deborah in Reno, NV and Jessica in Gilbert AZ; Brother Stanley and wife June in Philadelphia, PA.Victor passed away on September 22, 2020.