1/1
Victor Lieberman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Lieberman

Reno - Victor Lieberman was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Isabella and Manuel Lieberman on May 14, 1949. He spent his youth in Pennsylvania.

After graduating high school, Victor joined the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. Once Victor finished active duty he went to college at Kansas State and Wichita State earning a master's degree in guidance and counseling.

Victor got a job with the Veterans Administration, where he worked his way up the ranks. When he retired, he was the Chief of the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and Counseling for the state of Nevada.

Once he retired, he was an avid golfer, playing many of the local courses. He loved getting out of the house on excursions, traveling and attending many of the local events. Victor loved watching football and he cheered his favorite teams: Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks.

Victor is survived by Eloise his loving wife of 41 years, and daughters Deborah in Reno, NV and Jessica in Gilbert AZ; Brother Stanley and wife June in Philadelphia, PA.

Victor passed away on September 22, 2020.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved