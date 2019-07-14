|
|
Victor Penn Slaughter
Sparks - August 4, 1948-June 27, 2019
Vic Slaughter, a telephony guy and Rotarian through and through died suddenly from a pulmonary embolism after shoulder surgery on June 27, 2019 in Sparks, NV, just short of his 71st birthday. Vic is survived by his wife, Kathie Slaughter, of Sparks, NV; his daughters Jennifer Lamoreaux and her husband Jason of Anchorage, AK and Carrie Whittlesey and her husband Rick of Evergreen, Co, along with grandchildren Tolar 7 and Logan 5, his brother Bill Slaughter of Palm Desert, CA; his sister Phyllis Price of Torrington, WY and niece Dawn and nephew Les; stepmother Rose Walker of Ontario, CA; and numerous cousins in Oklahoma and Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Gladys Slaughter.
Vic was born in Denver, CO on August 4, 1948. He graduated from the Metropolitan State Community College with a degree in engineering. He met his wife, Kathie, while attending Western State College and they married in 1969. Shortly after the birth of their oldest daughter, Jennifer, they moved to Alaska where they lived for 20 years before moving to Nevada.
Vic's 36-year career in Telecommunications began in Denver in 1969, which included 20 years in Alaska, and was completed in Nevada where he retired in August of 2005 with 22 years of military service. He spent 8 years in the Marine Corp Reserve and retired from the Alaska National Guard. He administered and was a participant in competitive shooting programs in the Marine Corp Reserve, Alaska National Guard, and the Alaska Rifle Club where he achieved the title of expert marksman.
Vic became a member of the Rotary Club in Fallon in 1997, which would begin his passion and deep-rooted work of helping others. He served as President of his Fallon club in 2003-04, was the Assistant Governor Area 10 in 2005, and served as District Governor 2007-2008. He was instrumental in the forming of the Winnemucca and Fernley Clubs. He served on the District Finance Committee and was the District Rotary Foundation Committee Chair. As the chair, with a three-year commitment, he traveled endlessly throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada educating those to better understand how the Rotary Foundation could give back to their community and to the world. He was a major donor and member of the Paul Harris Society. For the past nine years Vic has been a member of the Sparks Centennial Sunrise Rotary Club where together with the Sparks club they did numerous community services.
Vic was a generous giver of time to others. Traveling to India through a Rotary National Immunization Day, he delivered polio drops to babies and young children helping to eradicate the polio virus. His last mission he traveled to Mexico with a group of 17 Rotarians to assist with "Smiles Without Borders," which is a program for children with cleft palates. Locally, he was a fixture at the United Blood Services donating his platelets and plasma regularly. And the list goes on how he touched so many lives. Those who knew him always remember him being ready to step in and help with whatever they asked of him. Vic and his wife shared a wonderful life together, traveling the world and were to have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August. He was a remarkable man that will be remembered and missed by all, especially his wife and daughters.
There will be a celebration of life on August 11th at 2:00 PM at Red Hawk Event Center, 6600 North Wingfield Parkway in Sparks, NV. In memory of Vic consider donating to the Polio Fund at Rotary.org which was extremely meaningful to him.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 14, 2019