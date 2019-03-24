|
Victoria Ann Casella
Reno - Victoria Ann Casella passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, lovingly surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 12, 1938 in Freeport, New York, the youngest of 3 children.
She graduated from Mercy High School in Burlingame, California in 1955.
On June 13, 1959, Victoria married University of San Francisco graduate and U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant, Richard (Rich) Iori. She was his loving, supportive "Army Wife" during his military career, while raising 4 daughters. Additionally, Victoria found time to further her education for Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the University of Alabama.
Her professional career involved working for the State of Nevada Division of Aging Services, the Sparks Family Hospital (now Northern Nevada Medical Center) and the Humana Corporation.
Victoria enjoyed loving her family, spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Italian cooking, sewing, upholstering and refinishing furniture, gardening, crossword puzzles, and being the decorator, fixer/handywoman of our home.
She is survived by her brother Donald and sister-in-law and friend Vicki Casella, four daughters: Janice (Mike) Harrison, Donna (Paul) Anderson, Joanne Iori and Denise Iori, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as her dearest comrade, Jeanne Lassen, and close friends Doreen Riley, Maria Actis and others. We Love You, Rest in Peace, Victoria.
A celebration of Victoria's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Victoria Casella may be made to Special Olympics Nevada, 5670 Wynn Road #8, Las Vegas, NV 89118, [email protected]
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019