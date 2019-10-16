|
|
Vida Grace Jacobsen Crawford
Vida and her twin sister, Vera, were born October 30, 1920 to Jorgen Peter and Grace Phoebe (Crofut) Jacobsen on their ranch at Diamond Springs, Birch, Nevada. She passed away peacefully as the sun was rising on October 3, 2019.
Vida grew up surrounded by nature in the Great Basin she loved so dearly. A lively, adventurous girl, she helped out while roaming the open spaces of eastern Nevada. She never learned to ride a bicycle because she was always on horseback. Her early education was in the one-room schoolhouse her father built. She loved poetry & graduated from Eureka High School in the class of 1939.
Determined to be a teacher from age 7, Vida attended the University of Nevada studying history and French. She graduated in 1943 at the height of WWII. After the war, Vida taught in Yerington where she met the love of her life, Marshall Crawford. They married July 13, 1947. Through hard work and great love they raised a family of 5 children.
Vida was a devoted teacher, believing in the potential success of every child; a reflection of her worldview of equality and opportunity for all people. The family moved with Marshall's work. Over time, Vida taught in schools in Ely, Yerington, Reno, Sparks, Zephyr Cove, and Glenwood Springs (Colo).
Vida and Marshall loved to wander & explore. Their travels took them to Canada, Ireland, England, & western Europe as well as Mexico, Morocco, & Australia. While in Europe, she rekindled our family's relationship with cousins in Denmark. Many special visits followed that contact. Of all the places they explored, she said Scotland was her favorite.
She lost Marshall in 2009 and spent the rest of her life at home in the company of her children. Vida was the kind, devoted & loving mother of 4 daughters & 1 son: Marsha Crawford, Brenda Harrison [Reggie], Janis Pollard [Bill], Ellen Crawford, & Sean Crawford. She had 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Vida was preceded in death by her husband Marshall, her parents, five brothers & sisters, & great grandson, Eliot. Her brother, Harold Jacobsen survives her, along with many nieces, nephews, & cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1 pm at McKinley Cultural Center, 925 Riverside Drive, Reno, Nevada. Vida was proud to be a native Nevadan and a teacher. Donations may be given to charities reflecting those values.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019