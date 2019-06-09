|
|
Vincent Charles Pelis "Butch"
Reno - On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Vincent Charles Pelis "Butch", 71, beloved husband, father, grandfather & brother passed away unexpectedly at Renown Hospital with his wife by his side. He suffered a massive stroke after surgery, flourishing amazingly in rehab, but unfortunately contracted the flu which resulted in his death.
Butch was born April 13, 1948 in Long Island, New York to Mary and Vincent Pelis.
He went to Wooster High School.
Joined the Army in 1967 and spent 2 years in Vietnam where he was exposed to Agent Orange. This lead to his suffering with Diabetes and Parkinson's Disease.
On May 20, 1972 he married Anne Valerie Bolcsics and raised one son, Nicholas.
Butch worked at Wedco, an Electrical Supply Company, for 42 years. He retired on December 31, 2013.
After retirement, Butch and Anne enjoyed traveling in their motorhome wintering in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Riding in the desert hills in their Polaris side by side with friends. Spending summers at Lake Almanor, California with friends and family, enjoyed boating on the beautiful lake.
Butch was proceeded in death by his father, mother and his step-father Rick Irons. He is survived by wife Anne of 47 years, son Nicholas (Ashton), step-grandsons Jace 13, Logan 9, granddaughter Hazel Suzanne 1 year and his sister Irene Braden of Atlanta.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 9, 2019