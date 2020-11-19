1/1
Vincent Joseph Lima
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Joseph Lima

Lakeside - July 21, 1935 - November 11, 2020

Vincent Joseph Lima, 85, of Lakeside, CA passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children.

Vince grew up in San Diego and worked at General Dynamics /Lockheed Martin in San Diego and Denver. Vince and Carole retired to Reno before returning to San Diego in 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Carole and their 4 children: Phil (Beryl) Lima of Maine, Lisa (Gary) Moore of Sparks, NV, Vickie (Jim) Reilly of Encinitas, CA and Marty (Linda) Lima of Lakeside, CA and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He remarked often that he was lucky to have the best in-laws possible through his children.

A celebration of life is planned around his birthday in July in San Diego.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved