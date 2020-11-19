Vincent Joseph Lima



Lakeside - July 21, 1935 - November 11, 2020



Vincent Joseph Lima, 85, of Lakeside, CA passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children.



Vince grew up in San Diego and worked at General Dynamics /Lockheed Martin in San Diego and Denver. Vince and Carole retired to Reno before returning to San Diego in 2012.



He is survived by his wife, Carole and their 4 children: Phil (Beryl) Lima of Maine, Lisa (Gary) Moore of Sparks, NV, Vickie (Jim) Reilly of Encinitas, CA and Marty (Linda) Lima of Lakeside, CA and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He remarked often that he was lucky to have the best in-laws possible through his children.



A celebration of life is planned around his birthday in July in San Diego.









