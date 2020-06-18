Viola Mae Pert
Viola Mae Pert

Viola Mae Pert, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away June 15, 2020 to be with our heavenly father. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 23, 1931.

She is survived by her husband Curt of 60 years, her children (Phillip, daughter-in-law Peggy, Cathy, and Daniel), three grandchildren (Dawn, Jason, and Sydney), and two great-grandchildren (Tristan and Aiden).

In her nearly 89 years, she lived a life full of adventure and love. As a young woman, she modeled fashion. Later she ran an excavating business with her husband and was successful in real estate. She was always on the go making the most of every day.

Some of her greatest pleasures in life were spending time with friends and family, involvement in church, and hunting for a bargain.

She is loved by many and will be missed.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
