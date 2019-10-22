|
|
Virgil Bucchianeri
Carson City - Virgil Bucchianeri passed away October 20, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. He was born on December 24, 1937 in Carson City and was a graduate of Carson High School in 1955. He graduated from the College of Marin in 1957 with an AA Degree and from the University of Nevada in 1960 with a BA Degree. He attended Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco in 1963 and served as Storey County District Attorney from 1971 to 1974 and 1987 to 1994. He also served for a time as Storey County Public Defender, the Storey County School Board and Storey County Planning Commission. He was also a columnist for the Comstock Chronicle for many years under the name of "Joe Pastrami", and a choir member of St. Mary in the Mountains church. Funeral services are private. He leaves a son, Hector and daughter Elizabeth, and two grandchildren Gabriella and Josephina.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019