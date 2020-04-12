|
|
Virgil L. Miller, Jr.
On April 1, 2020, we lost a wonderful man who was loved by many. He was taken from us all far too soon, having been born on October 1, 1962 to Virgil L. Miller, Sr. and Irene Miller in Reno, Nevada. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Christine Miller, his daughters, whom he was so proud of and loved immensely, Tyler Krantz and Cassandra Miller, his three grandsons, Sebastian, Owen and Logan Krantz, and his son-in-law Nick Krantz. He is also survived by his brothers Bob Ritter and Chuck Ritter. Virgil was a cherished brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend to everyone he met. He loved many activities and always had a hobby to enjoy with his friends. He was an amazing mechanic and there was never a challenge he could not solve, especially if it involved electrical issues. It was impossible not to love him and he was always the first to help and be right by your side, with a smile and a joke. A celebration of life will be organized when Virgil's family and friends are able to come to together and share their love for him.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020