Virginia Lee Christian
Reno - Virginia Lee Christian (née: Marsh), born 10/09/30, died peacefully at home in Lakeside Manor of Reno, surrounded by her family, on 06/21/19, at the age of 88.
Virginia, known as "Gini", moved to Reno with her husband Chuck Christian in 1990, to be near her sister Elizabeth "Betty" Brown and her family. Gini worked for Ethyl M. Chocolates at Reno Airport from 1994-'97, and then became an Airport Ambassador for Reno Airport & worked there until retiring in 2006. Gini loved life. One of her two mottos was: Life is Good. She loved people. She loved her friends. And she loved & was proud of her family most of all. Her more recent motto was: Love You To The Moon & Back! Gini will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children: Roberta Buckley (Don); Mark Christian; Catherine Crowley (Dennis); Rick Gatti (Jennifer); and is predeceased by daughter Elizabeth Ann (1961-1992). Nine grandchildren include: Gina, Daniel (Buckley); Charles, Matthew (Christian/Mayo); Steven, Christian (Kremesec); Christina, Brian, Richard (Gatti); and, nine great-grandchildren. She had a close relationship with her niece "Humminbird" Susie (Woods) & her husband, Bud Coletti. She will be missed by her very closest friends in Reno: Sandi Specht, Fran Smith, Jo Clarke, Lesley Gipson, Nancy Logar, & Norma Jean Speaker.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 11, 2019