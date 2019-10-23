|
Virginia Morris Lewis
Reno - Virginia Morris Lewis, 96, devoted wife, beloved mother, grandma, aunt and friend was called home to the Lord on October 21, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1923 in Great Falls, Montana to Ruth Haslem and Newton Morris and moved to Reno, NV in 1930 where she remained until her death. She attended local Reno schools and graduated from Reno High School in 1942. She met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Lewis while still in high school. They were married on March 14, 1942 at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral and remained happily married for 68 years until his death in 2009. She had 2 daughters, Colleen Lewis Zeme (Allen) and Cathleen Lewis Pettinari (Pat). She dedicated her life to caring for her husband, children, and eventually both of her parents.
Her pride and joy were her family. In addition to her daughters, she had 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren that were the loves of her life. She spent most of her time at family gatherings and celebrations, the cabin at Donner Lake, playing Bridge and Hand and Foot (which she typically won), traveling, taking a car ride anywhere, and going out to eat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Bill Morris. She is survived by her daughters and grandchildren; Zeme's- Bill (Sharlene), Steven (Chi), Brian, Kaylynn Lytle (Brian), Karen Bradfield (Chad), Corinne Jewitt (Todd), and Kevin, Pettinari's- Dina Barry (Brett), David, Damon, Rich, and Chris (Julie), nieces, nephews, and their children.
We are grateful to the staff of Five Star Premier Residence for the independent quality of life she was afforded in her final years. Words can't express our family's appreciation to Renown South Meadows and Renown Hospice. A special thanks to Dr. Haven Ritchie and Dr. David Ritchie for their wisdom and words of comfort. They will never know the impact they made.
Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00, with a reception to follow at Walton's Sparks Event Center, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019