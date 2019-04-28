|
|
Vivian Lyon
Fernley - Memorial services for long time Fernley Resident, Vivian Lyon, well be held Sunday, May 5, at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Vivian was born in Deer Park, Washington on July 1, 1925 and passed away in Fernley on December 29, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lyon, daughter, Judy Ceresola, grandson, and great-granddaughter. Vivian is survived by her sister, Audrey Albers, brother, Walt Gray, daughters, Gail King, and Lynette Spohr, and son, David Lyon (Kim), ten grandchildren, numerous great-grand children, and one great-great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fernley Ladies Aid Society or the Childrens Miracle Network.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019