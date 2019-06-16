Services
Sparks United Methodist Church
1231 Pyramid Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
Sparks United Methodist Church
1231 Pyramid Way
Sparks, NV
View Map
Vivien L. Furtado


1924 - 2019
Vivien L. Furtado Obituary
Vivien L Furtado

Reno - February 5, 1924 - May 31, 2019

Vivien L Furtado was born in Brookings, SD to the late Julius and Sophia Egeberg, one of 8 children. Vivien is survived by her brother Roy Egeberg (Marian) and sister Betty Skarloken, son Joseph Russell (Lorrie), grandchildren Tracey Espinosa (Eli), Todd Russell, great grandchildren Cameron (Ariel), Carter, Owen, Parker, great-great grandsons Micah, Hazo, numerous nephews and nieces and extended families.

During her life she enjoyed their vacation home at Lake Berryessa, sewing, and square dancing. She especially enjoyed her time with her grandchildren of all generations. They were the light of her life.

Vivien was a member of Sparks United Methodist Church.

She will be missed greatly but will always live in our hearts

A memorial service is planned for June 23rd at the Sparks United Methodist Church 1231 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall hosted by Helping Hands.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , 1-800-272-3900, or online at their website
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 16, 2019
