|
|
W. Dean Hicks
- - W. Dean Hicks spent his final hours surrounded by his loving family. He entered into eternal life January 24, 2019. He was born to Lillian and Curtice Hicks on March 18, 1929 in Marceline, Missouri. He attended schools in Marceline, Missouri; Nederland, Colorado and Clarkdale, Arizona before moving to Sparks, Nevada in 1943. He graduated from Sparks High School in 1946, which is where he found his soul mate, Bonnie Reed. They married September 26, 1947 and celebrated 54 years together. His career started at Nevada Bell Telephone Company where he retired after 34 years. He became a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Those friendships remained with him and he still enjoyed occasional lunches with some of his crew called "Hicks' Heroes."
Some of Dean and Bonnie's most treasured moments were those spent at their cabin at Kings Beach, Lake Tahoe. Many generations recall the laughter, the BBQs on the deck and the fishing stories. Another favorite pastime was hunting, especially the elusive chukar. He shared his passion of being in nature with his sons, grandsons and many of his nephews. Those moments created the best stories upon their return.
Being outdoors was his sanctuary. He found solace in the Nevada desert,
hunting the foothills and fishing the mountain lakes and streams. He taught the younger generations his favorite motto "always leave a place better than you found it". This became his legacy for life.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Curtice Hicks, his wife Bonnie, his son John, his brother Bruce, his nephew Russell and his sister Teddy Brown.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Ralph), son Paul, grandchildren Dean (Rochelle), Joshua (Janette), James (Sara), Courtney (Paul) and Jessica (Jon) and great grandchildren Julia, Zachary, Abigail, Emma, Taylor, Kennedy, Logan, Kayla, Olivia, Natalia, and Matteo as well as many nieces and nephews.
His family expresses their sincere gratitude for the loving care Dean received from the St. Mary's Hospice and Amada caregiver teams.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 18th at 11:30 at the Hidden Valley Country Club.
In lieu of flowers the family invites you to remember Dean when you take long walks, embrace the magnificence of a Nevada sunset and find joy in the simple pleasures of life.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019