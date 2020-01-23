|
|
Wade Lee Aten
Wade Lee Aten (61) was a true Reno native. He was born at St. Mary's on April 23rd, 1958 and ultimately lost his battle with cancer in the comfort of his home on January 20th, 2020.
He loved spending time with his wife Mary and his dogs. And spending as much time as possible outside working in the yard and taking care of his garden. He always said hi to everyone and he like to introduce himself when possible and acknowledged a person"s name when known.
He is preceded in death by his father William LeRoy Aten. He is survived by his wife Mary, his mother Nancy Harmon Aten Hobson, his brother William "Bill" Aten, his sisters Cindy Caldwell and Patricia "Patty" Moore and their respective families.
In honor of Wade's final wishes, no funeral service will be provided. His ashes will be scattered at a later date. He will truely be missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020