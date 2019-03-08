|
|
Walter Charles Capella Jr.
Reno - On March 2nd, 2019, Walter Charles Capella Jr. peacefully said goodbye to his loving family and friends. Walt was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Marcie. He was also the proud father of Samantha Capella (mother Dana), Kristen Batchelor (Frank Montes), proud grandfather of Sophia Montes, beloved brother of Linda (Dave Parenti) and Randal "Rocky" (Yvette) Capella, beloved brother in law to Julie and Steve Aichroth and son in law to Jackie Marino, adored uncle of Julie Parenti, Lori Parenti, Cody Capella, Kylie Capella, and twin sisters, Veronica "Ronnie" Aichroth and Taylor (Josh Trowbridge) and great uncle to Lucca Pasero.
Walt was born January 6th, 1950 in San Francisco to Walter Sr. and Carmen Capella and was preceded in death by his parents. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy. After his service, Walt began working for Pacific Telephone Company, marking the beginning of a career in communications. Walt became an RCDD (Registered Communications Distribution Designer) and worked for various companies in this field, eventually retiring in Reno, Nevada.
Walt loved family holiday events, vacations (Italy being a favorite), dining out, going to movies and working on projects around the house. He loved to sing and was in a few bands "back in the day."
If Walt had a motto, it would be "I'm here to help." He was always the first to help when someone was in need, whether he knew them or not. He'll always be remembered for his kindness, his gentle spirit, his fondness for mock turtlenecks and for taking his time coming up with just the right Scrabble word.
Although his life was cut short by cancer, we are beyond grateful for every year that he was part of our lives. He will be greatly missed by all who had the honor to know him.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you'd like to make a donation in Walt's name, please consider Circle of Life Community Hospice, 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 214, Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019