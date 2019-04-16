|
Walter Edward Harsch
Reno - On Tuesday April 9, 2019 Walter Edward Harsch, geezer extraordinaire raised the white flag at the ripe old age of 74. Walter aka "Walt" was a life long fighter that fought a hell of a battle with his health. He was a Proud Army Veteran who served during Vietnam and later retired from law enforcement. With respect for his wishes there will be a small private service at a later date. Memorial contributions in remembrance of Walt can be made to the , Horses for Hero's, or the
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019