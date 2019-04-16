Services
Cremation Society of Nevada - Northern Nevada
10101 South Virginia Street
Reno, NV 89511
775-322-2772
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Harsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Edward Harsch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter Edward Harsch Obituary
Walter Edward Harsch

Reno - On Tuesday April 9, 2019 Walter Edward Harsch, geezer extraordinaire raised the white flag at the ripe old age of 74. Walter aka "Walt" was a life long fighter that fought a hell of a battle with his health. He was a Proud Army Veteran who served during Vietnam and later retired from law enforcement. With respect for his wishes there will be a small private service at a later date. Memorial contributions in remembrance of Walt can be made to the , Horses for Hero's, or the
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now