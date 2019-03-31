|
|
Walter Frederick Sims
- - 1934-2019
Walter was born in Chicago Illinois to Madeline Pearl Wright and Walter Earl Sims. He served in the US Army and went on to hold several positions in the computer industry at its earliest stages. He and his wife Barbara (D. 2015) moved their family to Nevada in 1973. After retiring from the US Postal Service he volunteered for the Senior Auxiliary Volunteer Effort (S.A.V.E.) Program with the Reno Police Department where he earned several Certificates of Special Congressional Recognition. Walter is survived by his daughters Victoria and Pamela and his grandsons Matthew and David. He will be remembered most for his love of family, his great sense of humor and his love of all things sugar! We miss you already Dad and Grandpa but so happy you are now reunited with the love of your life! Rest in peace, you have earned it.
An outdoor service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10am in the Elysian Urn Garden Section. The family requests that in lieu of any flowers, please donate to the in Walter's name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019