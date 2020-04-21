|
Walter H. West Sr.
Walter H. West Sr. passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 87. Walter was born in Watsonville CA, on March 26, 1933 to Harold and Sarah West. The West family moved to Reno in the late 1930's and operated the family business Reno Fuel Company located on Elko Ave. He Graduated Reno High School class of 1952. Joined the Navy during the Korean War and served on a minesweeper in the South Pacific. After discharge he attended Lassen Jr. College in Susanville CA. Upon the tragic loss of his parents in an auto accident in 1960, Walt took over the operation of Reno Fuel Company until it was later sold. Walt married Patricia Phillips and had one child, Walter H. West Jr.. Walter was involved in the Masonic Lodge and Kerak Shriners serving as its potentate in 2003. Walter loved bird hunting and shooting skeet and playing cribbage. Retired from Washoe County School District in 2000.
Survived by Walter Jr., (Laura), grandchildren Evan and Shayla, sister Joanne Bond, niece Alex Clark (John), and sister-in-law Jackie Chavez.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no public funeral service. In honor of Walter's memory, please consider a donation to .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020