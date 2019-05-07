|
|
Wanda Gayle Newman
Reno - Wanda Gayle Newman, 77, went peacefully to be with our Lord on the evening of April 20, 2019 in Reno, NV. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Wanda was born on February 26, 1942 in Purcell, OK, to Earl Redford and Lou Eva (Rankin) Newman. She was the 3rd of 6 children. The Newman family moved to Richmond, CA in 1952 but after the sudden death of Wanda's father in 1958, her mother and younger siblings returned to Oklahoma. Wanda remained in California and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1960. After graduation, she also returned to Oklahoma where she met and married her first husband, Lyman Johns, with whom she had two children, Lisa and Bobby. Wanda moved back to California in 1980 where she met her second husband, Robert White. They were married in 1982 and established a home in Antioch.
Wanda was an extremely talented woman. She had a passion for cooking, sewing, quilting, and painting. She also loved playing bingo, bunko, attending Bible study, and spending time with her many friends and family members. Her career path was as interesting and unique as Wanda. Among her many accomplishments, she was Director of Human Resources at the Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington, OK, she graduated from the Police Academy in Oklahoma City where she later worked as an Airport Police Officer, and she was a Housing Manager for the Contra Costa Housing Authority in California where she retired. Wanda moved to Reno, NV in 2014 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She lived at Stone Valley Alzheimer's Special Care Center during the last few years of life where she was loved enormously by many.
Wanda was preceded in death by her father and mother, her sister, Jane Hush, and brother, Bill Newman. She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Gary) Robbins, son Bobby (Sue) Johns, grandchildren Stephanie (Alex) DioDato, Ashley (Jacob) Jones, Kyle (Bri) Robbins, Danny Martin, Jaimy Martin, Bobby Johns, and Lexi Johns, 7 great-grandchildren, and siblings Sue Sparlin, Betty Verduzco, and Jim Newman.
The family would like to express our gratitude for all the love and care given by everyone at Stone Valley and Kindred Hospice. A Celebration of Wanda's life will be held on May 12, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the home of Bobby and Sue Johns in Antioch, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 7, 2019