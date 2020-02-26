|
Waring Eugene "Gene" Westover
Reno - Waring Eugene "Gene" Westover, of Reno, passed away at the age of 83 on February 22, 2020.
Gene was born in Anacortes, Washington on March 18, 1936. He moved to Reno in 1958 where he worked for the Nevada Division of Forestry, and then met his wife of over 56 years, Dolores "Dee" DiPietro. They went on to have four children: Debbie, Frank, Scott, and Steven. He worked as a general contractor until he retired in 2014. He was an avid hunter and a passionate member of the North American Hunting Club and the National Rifle Association.
He enjoyed spending his retirement playing and watching poker, going to his grandchildren's sports games, watching the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Raiders, and gardening.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd Westover and Vina Hathaway, his brothers Dwight, Rolland, and Wayne Westover, and his fourth child Steven. Gene is survived by his wife Dee, his three children Debbie, Frank (Karen), and Scott (Theresa) Westover, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The celebration is being held on his birthday; Wednesday, March 18th at 2:00 at Walton's Funeral Home on 2nd Street in Reno. Western/cowboy attire will be worn in his memory. Gathering to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in his name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020