Warren Paul Hoovler



Reno - Warren Paul Hoovler, 77, passed away on October 18th, 2020. Warren, born December 7th, 1943 in Long Island, NY. Son of Clements Jay Hoovler and Elwilda (Kotze) Hoovler. Husband to his late wife Bernadette (O'Connor) Hoovler for 43 years. His greatest joy in life was taking her dancing, making her laugh and living life to the biggest they could make it.



Survivors include: son Eric Clements Hoovler and his late wife Leslie Hoovler son Clint Connor Hoovler and his wife Jennifer Hoovler; Grandchildren: Ashley Sierra Hoovler; Connor Paul Hoovler; Jay Clements Hoovler & Alexis Jacqueline Hoovler.



He loved spending time with his family and laughing. Telling stories and just having a good time and making memories.



A Celebration of life will be held in his memory on Wednesday October 21st from 4pm-8pm @ Walton's Sparks Funeral Home 1745 Sullivan Lane | Sparks, NV 89431









