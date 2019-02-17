Warren Thomas Welsh



Reno - Warren Thomas Welsh, age 82, passed away on February 4, 2019, at home surrounded by family and his caregivers after a courageous but brief battle with cancer. He was born on June 26, 1936, at Washoe Medical Center to Thomas and Vera (Bates) Welsh. Warren was a third generation Nevadan and proud of it. His family members included Dewey Plumb (Plumb Lane), Grandfather George Bates (Bates Avenue) and Grandmother Birdie Marsh's family (Marsh Avenue). He graduated from Reno High School in 1954. He played the trumpet in the high school band and later in the Reno City Band and loved racing cars. Warren attended UNR for one year before entering his career as a glazier, working for Custom Glass in Reno. Warren married Sylvia Welsh (Fore) in 1960 and later that year their son, Cary Kevin, was born. In 1968, their second child, Renee Jeanine, was born.



Also in 1968, Warren started his own business, Sierra Glass Service, which he successfully operated until 1991. Warren had many hobbies which included hunting (three times to the Northwest Territories), fishing (seven times to Alaska), drag racing and watching Giants baseball. Warren was the owner/driver of several famous dragsters, including the Shoehorn and Shoehorn Ghost. He served six years in the Nevada Air National Guard where he attained the rank of Sergeant. His main passion during the past 25+ years was fishing at Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake on his boat, Big Julie. He caught many fish in excess of 20 pounds and loved to eat Mackinaw.



In 1976, daughter Renee passed away after a courageous three and half year battle with Leukemia. Shortly thereafter, Warren and Sylvia divorced. The next and longest lasting chapter of Warren's life was with Evelyn Canepa of Verdi, NV. Evelyn was his soul mate and companion for over forty years, until her passing on February 21, 2013. They enjoyed fishing at Pyramid Lake, going to Giants games and traveling to many destinations, but most of all, they just loved being together. In 1991, Warren closed Sierra Glass Services and retired with Evelyn so they could spend more time together.



Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Vera, daughter, Renee, and Evelyn Canepa. He is survived by his son, Cary Welsh (Dawn) of Reno; stepson, Scott Canepa of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Beau, Connor and Amber Welsh from Reno. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Maria and Barbara, for taking care of Warren during this difficult time these past few months.



The funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Walton's - Ross, Burke & Knobel Mortuary, 2155 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV, with burial at Masonic Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 437 Stoker Ave, Reno, NV, immediately following the service. A celebration of life reception will follow at 1:00 p.m. at The Grove, 95 Foothill Rd, Reno, NV.