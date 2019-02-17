Wayne Austin Baldwin



Sparks - Wayne Austin Baldwin, 80, of Reno, died February 1, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1939 in Bottineau, North Dakota to Sylvia and Don Baldwin.



Wayne was raised in Missoula, Montana with his twin brother Doug and their younger sister Kay, where he graduated from Missoula County High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Army. After completing his service, Wayne enrolled at the University of Montana. While at the University of Montana he pledged to and was accepted into the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity. He graduated from the university in 1964 with a degree in Radio and Television.



After graduation, he moved to Eugene, Oregon for better weather. It was in Eugene where his first daughter was born. Wayne relocated his family to Reno, Nevada in 1967 when he accepted a position with the NBC affiliate KCRL (now KRNV) as a news and sportscaster. It was in Reno where his second daughter was born. His career transitioned to insurance and he was an agent with Farmers until his retirement.



Wayne was a college sports fan, splitting his devotion between the University of Montana and the University of Nevada, Reno. He attended every UNR football and basketball game that he could, and those he could not attend he listened to on the radio. Wayne was in the Active 20/30 Club and the Greenbrae Lions. He enjoyed playing bridge where he made lifelong friendships and was an accomplished magician known as The Great Baldini.



Wayne is survived by his daughters Julie (Kory) and Molly (Scott) and grandchildren Gray, Ella, Jacob and Ava, numerous nieces and nephews; sister Kay Larson of Missoula, Montana. He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother Doug, of Missoula, Montana.



The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care, Wingfield for the care he received while he was there.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Walton's Mid Sparks Events Center, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, NV 89431. Please wear your University of Montana or UNR gear to honor Wayne.