Wayne Edward Dennis


1924 - 2019
Wayne Edward Dennis Obituary
Wayne Edward Dennis

Reno - Wayne Edward Dennis was born August 29, 1924 in La Crosse, WI. He passed on September 23, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. Wayne graduated from Pasadena City College and worked for Southern California Telephone Company before moving to Reno in 1955. He was a general contractor and land developer. He started Lynda Homes upon moving to Reno and partnered with Ed Roberts in creating Dennis and Roberts Construction and Warehouse Rentals, founding the warehousing industrial area in Sparks and putting in Greg Street.

Wayne had various projects under Wood Fabricators and Denco, Inc. He built many custom homes and several commercial buildings, schools and opened a Truss plant in Sparks. He also developed Park Terrace Apartments, Esplanade Townhouse and Lake Glen in Carson City. He was president of the Home Builders Association in 1966 and 1967

He loved traveling and the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed writing short stories, muses and self-published a novel.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, seven children: son Greg, daughters Debbie Simpson, Claudia Wish, Julie Evans, Carol Shaff, Veronica Carr and Deborah Richards, 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of a good debate and willingness to share his knowledge and wisdom with those needing help.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
