Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Sparks Senior Center
97 Richards Way
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Jay Alexander

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne Jay Alexander Obituary
Wayne Jay Alexander

Sparks - Wayne Jay Alexander age 75, died at home in Sparks, Nevada on February 21, 2019 of heart failure. He was the second of three children born to Leo Alexander and Jeanette (Kelley) Alexander on September 9, 1943 in Sacramento, California. He graduated from Highlands High School in 1961, served four years in the United States Navy as an engineer on the USS Bennington, and later received an Associates Degree from American River College in 1971. He worked in sales throughout his career, and continued to network after retirement as an active member of the senior outreach community. He was was an avid golfer, loved UNR football and basketball games, and held season tickets until his health no longer allowed him to attend games regularly and enjoyed backyard barbecues with family and friends. Wayne is survived by his wife of 30 years Connie (Meals) Benger, daughter Kristie (Alexander) Howlett, son Todd Alexander, step-daughter Sydney Benger, step-son Michael Benger, brother Jerry Alexander, sister Dee Ann (Alexander) Reed and seven grandchildren. Family, friends, and others whose lives Wayne touched are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1p-4p at The Sparks Senior Center (97 Richards Way)
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.