Wayne Jay Alexander
Sparks - Wayne Jay Alexander age 75, died at home in Sparks, Nevada on February 21, 2019 of heart failure. He was the second of three children born to Leo Alexander and Jeanette (Kelley) Alexander on September 9, 1943 in Sacramento, California. He graduated from Highlands High School in 1961, served four years in the United States Navy as an engineer on the USS Bennington, and later received an Associates Degree from American River College in 1971. He worked in sales throughout his career, and continued to network after retirement as an active member of the senior outreach community. He was was an avid golfer, loved UNR football and basketball games, and held season tickets until his health no longer allowed him to attend games regularly and enjoyed backyard barbecues with family and friends. Wayne is survived by his wife of 30 years Connie (Meals) Benger, daughter Kristie (Alexander) Howlett, son Todd Alexander, step-daughter Sydney Benger, step-son Michael Benger, brother Jerry Alexander, sister Dee Ann (Alexander) Reed and seven grandchildren. Family, friends, and others whose lives Wayne touched are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1p-4p at The Sparks Senior Center (97 Richards Way)
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019