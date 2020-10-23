Wendy Jolene Lemler Barker



Wendy Jolene Lemler Barker passed away on October 17, 2020 at Renown Medical Center. A native of Sparks, she was born November 08, 1970 to Gerald Lemler and Barbara Lemler Welling. She graduated from Reed High school and attended Truckee Meadows Community College and the University of Nevada, Reno. She was a member of Sparks Christian Fellowship church. Surviving is step Father Kim Welling, brothers Mark Lemler and David King, sisters Kelly Hiatt (Jon), Katherine Welling, children Michelle Monahan (Jeremy), Kaylee and Kierra Barker, grandchild Landen Monahan plus two nieces and a nephew all of Sparks.



A celebration of Life will be held at a later time.









