Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Trout Ct.
Reno, NV
Wilbert C. Jackson III

Reno - "Charlie" passed away peacefully at his home on May 17, 2019 in Reno Nv. Born on May 1, 1952 in L.A . Charlie served as a Sgt. in the A.F. during the Vietnam war in Alaska. He was a Body & Paint man in his family years for the City of Sacramento. Charlie found his love on the ranch. He was a hard working loving giving Man. He had a passion for painting & car restoration living in Galt Ca. He will be truly missed by many. He is Survived by his daughters Renee/John Junker & their 5 children Damon, Pierce, Haley, Carson, and Reese. Kambray Miller & her 3 Sons Chance, Cruz and Conner. His girlfriend Doris Woloszyn of 16 yrs. Sisters Cheryl & Rob Suer, Linda Day & Brother Jimmy Parks plus many nieces & nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife Barbara L. Jackson parents Joan & Ancil Parks, & Brother Bill Jackson. Simple Cremations of Reno Nevada is handling his ashes. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Galt California at Arno Cemetary. There will be a Celebration of his life on Saturday May 25, 2019 @2:00 on Trout Ct. Reno NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 23, 2019
