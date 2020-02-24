Services
Willard Elwood Nelson Wicks

Willard Elwood Nelson Wicks Obituary
Willard Elwood Nelson Wicks

Reno - Willard passed away at the age of 59 on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in his home.

Willard was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico on August 18, 1960. He married Elizabeth in 1983 and had 3 children. He was employed at Albertsons, Wirtz Beverage, Zulily and Pepsi.

He loved volunteering with his children's sports activities such as baseball, soccer, softball as well as Sky Tavern skiing. When he wasn't volunteering he could be found fishing, golfing, gardening or watching the Dallas Cowboys.

Willard was preceded in death by his father, Glenn and his mother, Charlotte and his twin brother, William. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth of 36 years, his children Katie (Mike), Jackie (Cameron), Matt (Misty) along with his sister Tina (Mike).

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at 11 am at Grace Church on Robb Dr. in Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
