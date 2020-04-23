Resources
William Albert "Billy" Byrne Obituary
Billy passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday April 14, 2020. Billy was born on October 3, 1957 in Reno, NV. He enjoyed working as a Union Electrician IBEW 401 for 42 years. Billy had 2 children, Brent (Kaitlin) Byrne, and Laura Byrne and 3 grandchildren; Alyssa Levan, Timothy, and Jackson Byrne.

Billy is survived by (his friend and devoted caregiver of 45 years) Tammy Byrne, his brother Frank (Beatrice) Byrne, and 3 sisters Max (Chris) Mulligan, Elaine (Randy) Foote, and Judy Crossen along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Frank Byrne Sr. and mother Laura Byrne.

Billy enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, football, baseball, golf, softball, eating pie, and being out in nature.

Billy will be cremated and ashes will be scattered in a few of his favorite places.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in his name to the Nevada Wildlife Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
